Commentary: Why change mining laws?

There has been a request from the Department of the Interior to provide comment to the Interagency Working Group on Mining Regulations, Laws, and Permitting. Changes to those may significantly impact Elko and many other communities.

It can be appropriate to make selected changes in how the U.S. provides minerals for the high-technology economy upon which we are based. For decades, fiscal and regulatory policies have tended to encourage mining investment abroad, to the point that now imports of raw minerals essentially equals those produced here, $90B each in 2021. The $90B imports despite domestic reserves on the order of $6T. Meanwhile, fifty critical minerals are produced abroad and subject to supply chain disruptions, with significant threat to the U.S. economy.

Along with leading in so many other environmental areas, the U.S. is recognized for having the world’s consistently most clean and productive mining sector. Any changes to mining laws must not degrade those standards. Nor should they degrade the productivity and reliability of U.S. mineral production.

Permitting must be improved. Seven to ten years are normal for mine permitting, with some ranging longer than that. If laws are changed, they should reduce those times, which can be done while keeping the permits conformant with the existing extensive environmental laws and procedures.

Mine reclamation in the U.S. is renowned around the world, but there are no consistent Good Samaritan laws which would encourage cleanup of historic abandoned mined lands.

The Mining Law of 1872, a statutory framework for locatable minerals on federal lands across nineteen states, is based on two fundamental principles which fit with metals, hard rock geology, and decades of custom and practice in mining the West: 1) one can obtain mineral rights to land by making a mineral discovery, 2) one must develop the minerals in order to retain possession of those rights. The law has been amended in the past in ways which made it more workable for the American public and the industry, including introduction of the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 and the Common Varieties Act of 1955.

Legally defined locatable minerals are distinct in a multitude of ways from leasable minerals. The nature of the deposits is such that locatables entail having to mine a larger volume of ground than the minerals themselves. Leasable deposits often can be mined with taking minimal or no additional ground. In practical terms, locatable discovery and development costs typically are much higher than for leasable minerals.

These cited laws have been a hallmark of much of the country’s historical industrial innovation, productivity, and high standard of living. They must not be diminished by central planning and bureaucratic control. Current mineral extraction laws include or are otherwise subject to contemporary environmental, health, and safety laws and practice.

Proposals to convert locatable minerals to leasable will dramatically diminish the ability to discover and develop the resources necessary for the economic stability and strength of the country. We should encourage more discovery and development of opportunities for families and communities.