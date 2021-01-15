Commentary: Why Covid-19 hates America

Pfizer and Moderna announced that in their advanced clinical trials, Covid-19 candidate vaccines have been 95 and 94.5 percent effective, respectively. Federal regulators have authorized the vaccines for emergency use -- and healthcare workers have started receiving shots already.

That's amazing. Pfizer and Moderna broke the records for the fastest vaccine development by more than three years.

Nor are Pfizer and Moderna the only game in town. Eight additional candidates are in Phase 3 clinical trials. Altogether, 40 additional vaccine candidates are in development.

We're going to beat the pandemic because of pharmaceutical innovation.

From the moment scientists first sequenced the genome of the novel coronavirus, research-based pharmaceutical companies leapt into action. Moderna's vaccine candidate moved to human trials just three days after President Trump declared a state of emergency. Pfizer was ready to move into final-stage trials by July.

No one knew which, if any, vaccine candidate would succeed. But the ecosystem for private sector innovation has long been a powerful force in the United States in the development of breakthrough treatments and cures.