Commentary: Why Democrats should be worried

Issue two: Warren and Sanders are pulling the party far to the left, leaving Trump a clear shot at moderate voters who don’t like him personally but fear a high-tax/big-government Democrat in the White House.

Cohn examines the 15% of the electorate in the six key states that can be described as “persuadable,” and the results clearly undercut the Warren/Sanders faction, which argues that only a left-wing purist can defeat Trump.

By a margin of 82% to 11%, the “persuadables” prefer a candidate “who promises to find common ground over one who promises to fight for a progressive agenda.” By 75% to 19%, they’d choose a moderate over a liberal.

The Times then focuses on a smaller group, “truly persuadable voters,” and the numbers are even more damning for the liberal cause. These voters would support Biden over Trump by 11 points, but would back Trump over Warren by 17 points. One reason: They strongly reject Warren’s most prominent proposal, a single-payer health plan, by 60% to 37%.

Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat who ran for the presidential nomination as a moderate before dropping out of the race, told The Washington Post: “The average Democrat in Ohio is going to say: ‘Wait a minute, I mean, how do you do that? ... Free this and free that? How does that happen?’”