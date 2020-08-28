Commentary: Why did they steal our flag?

We allow each other to engage the political process freely. And our flag was not about politics. It was about our son. But even if it was about politics, so what? This is America. People come from all over the world to enjoy the freedom that some cowardly thief tried to steal from us last night.

People that are doing this are acting as enemies of freedom and disrupting the peace and neighborly order of our town. And thousands of towns across this country. They are opening wounds, then salting them, creating and then deepening divides. They are engendering suspicion, fear, and even discord that will still be there when whatever is eating at them has long become forgotten.

Right, left, or middle — when you see people doing this kind of thing, report it. If you know who they are and are comfortable doing so, gently rebuke them. Imagine the good will generated by someone returning that stolen yard sign and apologizing to its owner. Imagine the healing. Remember when our parents made kids do things like this? I do. I was one of those kids. We often cannot do much about the big things happening in this world, but it is the little things, one community at a time, that matter the most.