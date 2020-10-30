Commentary: Why fracking is a big issue

The enormous boost that cheap natural gas gives to the American economy is reason enough to continue with fracking, but there are also important geopolitical, health, and environmental benefits to natural gas.

Geopolitically, fracking has made the United States energy independent. This reduces the perceived need to deploy military forces to far-off unstable lands to ensure that their oil continues to flow. Our growing ability to export liquified natural gas to western Europe reduces the leverage that Vladimir Putin has had due to European dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

In terms of human health and environmental quality, natural gas is far safer for workers to extract than coal, and burning it causes much less pollution than coal. Replacing coal with natural gas also has resulted in the United States achieving the largest reduction of carbon dioxide emissions in any advanced economy. This is rather ironic considering that many critics still chastise the United States for not signing the Paris Accord, when, in fact, we are doing more to reduce CO2 emissions than the countries that did sign the accord.