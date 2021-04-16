Commentary: Why our governments can’t solve problems

Why can’t modern governments solve real problems?

Look around, it is becoming increasingly obvious our governmental systems are failing. We go to great lengths trying to hide from this reality. For the media, the sun rises and sets on government. Someone stubs their toe in Casper, Wyoming and reporters immediately ask if the President has been notified.

Frankly, I would prefer to live in a country where the president is relatively irrelevant. It would be nice to ignore government enough that every year would not be an election year simply because next year is an election year. I really don’t care what Nancy Pelosi thinks, and it would be nice if that didn’t matter.

The real problem, however, is the failure of modern governments to solve problems.

Why is that?

First, governments create problems. Thomas Sowell put it like this: “Too many political ‘solutions’ are solutions to problems created by previous political ‘solutions.’” Milton Friedman stated, “The government solution to a problem is usually as bad as the problem.” Or, as Ronald Regan famously stated, “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem."