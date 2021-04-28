Commentary: Why the Supreme Court should not be changed

Six months ago, the idea of expanding the size of the U.S. Supreme Court was side-stepped by presidential candidate Joe Biden, and the issue seemed to wane. But now, “court packing” has surfaced once again — and in two forms. The first is an executive order from President Biden creating a commission to study possible reforms of the Supreme Court. The second is legislation proposed by progressive Democrats to increase the court’s size by four new justices.

The first question to be considered is this: Can the United States Congress constitutionally change the size of the Supreme Court? The answer is yes. It has done so several times in the remote past. For 152 years, however, i.e., since 1869, the Supreme Court has remained at nine justices.

The least convincing and most obviously political reason for change has been expressed by Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the University of California Berkeley’s Law School. He says that expansion of the court “is the only way to keep there from being a very conservative court for the next 10-20 years.” Clearly, Chemerinsky is not objecting to the structure or size of the court. He simply does not like the judicial philosophy of a majority of the sitting conservative justices and wants to give President Biden the occasion to add liberal/progressive justices. If Chemerinsky’s approach were to be adopted, the court would become a true “political football.” Once Republicans gain the slightest edge in Congress and elect a Republican president, the court could be “expanded” again, this time peopled by a new foursome of conservative justices. The court would now be fully politicized and the certainty of its holdings would only last until the next election cycle.