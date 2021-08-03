Commentary: Why voters vote as they do

Maybe it’s just a professional preoccupation, but I’ve always been intrigued by why voters cast their ballots as they do. I’ve talked with plenty of them over the years, and one thing sticks with me from those conversations: There’s no one thing.

Some care mostly about a single issue — abortion, say, or climate change — and if a politician doesn’t meet muster, they don’t give her or him a second glance. Or they care about a candidate’s ideology or party and feel no need to look beyond the label.

Sometimes, it’s not so much ideology as what a party’s leaders stand for. I remember asking one man in my district how he voted and why. He responded, “I always vote for FDR.” This was years after Roosevelt had died. “FDR’s not on the ticket any more,” I told him. He laughed and said he knew that, but he always voted for whoever he believed would vote in accord with Roosevelt’s principles.