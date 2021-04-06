Commentary: Will 'Fly-Over Country' have a voice to protect private property rights under the Endangered Species Act?

ESA section 4(b)(2) was a Congressional amendment to the ESA responding to the Supreme Court’s 1978 decision in Tennessee Valley Authority v. Hill. That amendment required the federal government to consider exclusions of particular areas from proposed critical habitat designations based on economic, national security or other relevant impacts. The only caveat by Congress was that the federal agencies could not exclude areas from critical habitat if it would cause extinction to the species.

Understanding Congress’ concern that critical habitat designations can have significant negative impacts on private property uses, local economies, jobs, State and Tribal wildlife management agency plans and programs and can cause unlimited environmental destruction such as increasing catastrophic wildlife or invasive species which harms threatened or endangered species, in 2020 the Secretary of the Interior issued regulations that require consideration of these human and environmental impacts as seen through the eyes of those who are directly impacted by proposed designations, in other words, State and local governments, Tribal governments, private property owners and federal lands users.