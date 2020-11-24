Commentary: Will the doctor see me now?

Imagine you're traveling out of state to visit family. When you're 15 minutes from grandma's house, you decide to let her know you'll be arriving soon.

For some reason, your mobile phone doesn't connect. So you stop at a payphone to call your phone provider. They tell you they shut off your service because you entered a new state.

This scenario may seem absurd. But it's an apt analogy for the regulatory regime governing many U.S. doctors. Telemedicine technology made it easier for physicians to provide care from afar. But thanks to onerous medical licensing rules, a doctor's ability to practice medicine vanishes at the state border.

Government officials rolled back many of these rules in response to COVID-19. Those rollbacks should remain permanent.

Each state requires that physicians take a combination of qualifying exams to receive a medical license. The exams vary from state to state, as does the minimum amount of postgraduate training. This is all added onto the tests every licensed doctor must pass, including the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination.