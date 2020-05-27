Commentary: Will they trust him again?

Team Trump insists this will happen again. Tim Murtagh, the president’s campaign spokesman, compared Biden to Hillary Clinton and told The Washington Post: “They are about to nominate another candidate who, lo and behold, has almost the exact same problems. He happens to have the same vulnerabilities. It’s not our fault the Democrats nominated another swamp creature.”

To Trump’s loyal supporters, that’s undoubtedly true, but two factors make this year quite different from 2016 — starting with Trump’s opponent. Biden, for all his flaws, does not generate anything like the fierce animosity many voters felt for Hillary. Four years ago, voters who despised both candidates broke heavily for Trump, but this year, those who feel that way tell pollsters they strongly favor Biden.

Moreover, many of those anti-Hillary voters never thought Trump would win, and had no real conception of how he would perform as president. Now they know.

“What we’re seeing in polls is that Trump’s personal ratings have gone down even more than his job approval ratings,” Geoff Garin, a veteran Democratic pollster, told The New York Times. “And what that tells me is that all of Trump’s antics are taking a toll on his vote, because now more than ever, people see his lack of judgment and lack of temperament as being consequential.”

Base voters in both parties will vote predictably next November. The key to the outcome is held by that sliver of Americans who felt uneasy about Trump the first time around and backed him anyway. Will they trust him again?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0