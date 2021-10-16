Commentary: Will Trump try to become 47th president?

Plus, of course, there is former Vice President Mike Pence, whose profile has changed with the color of the leaves this season. He has been the dope and coward who refused to deliver the presidency to the rightful owner on Jan. 6 and, at the same time, the sentinel of probity and courage who refused to deliver the presidency to the man who lost at the polls but sought to prevail on Capitol Hill. Then he was the man who sidled back up to the president, followed by the political figure who asserted that he and Mr. Trump will never agree to what happened the day the gallows were set up to hang him, followed by the loyal soldier who strained to figure out a way to help his boss any way he could, only to be talked out of it by another former vice president, Dan Quayle. That’s five people in one — an improvement, you might say, on the Wrigley’s famous “Double Pleasure” television ad from 1986 with an ominous whisper of Shakespeare’s “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.”