Commentary: With coronavirus spreading, now is not the time for restrictions on animal research

The World Health Organization has officially declared the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern." Already, over 1,100 people have died. Tens of thousands of cases have been reported in countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Hundreds of people in the United States are being tested for the infection.

Fortunately, several U.S. companies are working to develop a vaccine. Two of those firms say they'll be able to begin testing in animals within a month.

The fight against the Wuhan coronavirus is only the latest example of how crucial animal research is to medical advances. Yet just over half of Americans oppose animal research, according to the Pew Research Center.

Perhaps an animal-derived coronavirus vaccine will change their minds.

Coronaviruses are respiratory illnesses that incubate in livestock. Once these viruses cross the species barrier, from animal to human, they can be transmitted from human to human.

Researchers believe the Wuhan coronavirus was first transmitted to humans from a live wildlife market that has since been shut down. They are working to trace the origin of the virus in order to better understand how it spread among wild animals, who in turn infected humans.