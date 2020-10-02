Commentary: 'Yes On 1' means transparency, accountability for NSHE

The NSHE system administration and Board of Regents have a $26 million-dollar biennial budget, which is more than the general fund budgets of some of our colleges. This system administration biennial budget is larger than that of the equivalent entity in many other states with similar population sizes. All of this administrative cost means fewer state resources get to the campuses and faculty who actually educate our students.

“Yes on 1” will help us get NSHE’s focus and energy back to where it needs to be: on serving our students and their communities. The students we are educating today will be taxpayers tomorrow and will help our state and its economy to diversify and grow, even when tough times hit. These students and communities are now being let down by a large, centralized state bureaucracy that is inflexible and tone deaf to their needs and the needs of the institutions educating them. By ensuring that NSHE and the Board of Regents are held accountable, like every other state entity, and not shielded from criticism and oversight, we will be in a better place to meet the future needs of our state economy.