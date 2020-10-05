Commentary: Young voters feel energized to change the future

Why? A third poll holds the answer. More than four out of five of these young people, according to a survey conducted by the Tisch College at Tufts University, say they believe their generation has the power to change the country, with three out of five saying they consider themselves part of a movement determined to express its views.

This is both a new phenomenon and a very old one.

But either way, it is potentially a very powerful one. And it occurs in a circumstance in which, historically, young people have had enormous influence. This year — with young people in the streets calling for a new American reckoning on race and, according to polls, with their political awareness heightened because of the coronavirus — voters under 30 are choosing between a Republican candidate who is 74 years old and a Democratic candidate who is 77 years old.

“So much of the energy we are seeing in protests and movements is coming out of a young demographic,” Democratic Gov. John Carney of Delaware said in an interview, “and that energy comes from a generation different from that of the nominees.”