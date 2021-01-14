Commentary

If the months since the November elections have shown us anything, it’s that the US is more deeply divided than we’ve experienced in a very long time. It’s reached the point where, rather than take pleasure in the success of a politician elected to the presidency, you have to keep your fingers crossed on his behalf.

There are, of course, the partisan differences on the complex challenges that beset this country. Political groups with opinions on these and other issues have become more sophisticated and more aggressive in trying to shape the public dialogue than ever before. And each side tends to be suspicious of the other, viewing their adversaries as attacking the national security interests of the country.

Now in the mix, though, we also have the divisions stoked by President Trump, whose desperation to hold onto power has led him and his followers to traffic in conspiracy theories and to reject the norms, principles, and institutions we’ve relied on for centuries to build this nation. This is exacerbated by our splintered media and social media universe, our rural/urban/suburban divide, and our regional and racial differences. You get the impression that many Republicans and Democrats — Americans all — live in different worlds today.