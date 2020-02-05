Comments on impeachment trial, State of Union

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

For two weeks I listened to the arguments presented by both sides, took notes, posed questions, and identified the facts that were supported and substantiated and those that were not.

No act in our country is more sacred and solemn for democracy than voting. And nothing in our system of government is more vital to the continued health of our democracy than its elections. No American should stand for foreign election interference, much less invite it.

I was sent to Congress not just to fight for all Nevadans, but also to fight for our children and their future. To leave them with a country that still believes in right and wrong. That exposes corruption in government and holds it accountable. That stands up to tyranny at home and abroad.

That is why I cannot condone this president’s actions by acquitting him.

Michael J. McDonald, Nevada GOP Chairman