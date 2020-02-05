Comments on impeachment trial, State of Union

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
For two weeks I listened to the arguments presented by both sides, took notes, posed questions, and identified the facts that were supported and substantiated and those that were not.
No act in our country is more sacred and solemn for democracy than voting. And nothing in our system of government is more vital to the continued health of our democracy than its elections. No American should stand for foreign election interference, much less invite it.
I was sent to Congress not just to fight for all Nevadans, but also to fight for our children and their future. To leave them with a country that still believes in right and wrong. That exposes corruption in government and holds it accountable. That stands up to tyranny at home and abroad.
That is why I cannot condone this president’s actions by acquitting him.
Michael J. McDonald, Nevada GOP Chairman
This partisan, divisive impeachment sham is finally over and President Trump has been acquitted. There was no quid pro quo and no abuse of power. Democrats have ruined their standing with Americans after this sad and desperate stunt to undo the 2016 election and they should use what little time they have left in office working on fixing the problems families face in their everyday lives.
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen
I didn’t come to the Senate expecting to sit as a juror in an impeachment trial. I have participated in this trial with an open mind, determined to evaluate the President’s actions outside of any partisan lens, and with a focus on my constitutional obligations. I listened to the arguments, took detailed notes, asked questions, and heard both sides answer questions from my colleagues. After thorough consideration, based on the evidence presented, sadly I find I have no choice but to vote to remove the President from office.
No one is above the law, not this president or the next president. Having exercised my constitutional duty, I will continue what I have been doing over the course of this trial and have done since I first came to Congress – to look past partisanship and develop commonsense, bipartisan solutions that help hardworking families in Nevada and across the country.
Jovita Carranza, Small Business Administration
The President made a powerful case that his pro-growth economic policies are not only sustaining record-high levels of optimism among America’s 30 million small businesses, but also driving upward mobility among historically underrepresented minority entrepreneurs. Last year, Latino-owned small businesses saw their average revenues increase by an astounding 46%. This Administration’s commitment to reducing the cost of healthcare, opening new international markets, providing paid family leave, and expanding access to affordable childcare will further reduce barriers to entrepreneurial development and growth, particularly among minorities. I’m particularly encouraged by this President’s efforts to steer more private sector investment into more than 8,700 undercapitalized communities through Opportunity Zones.
These critically important investments will help more low-income Americans climb the economic ladder and realize the American Dream.
Michael Keegan, People for the American Way
It is outrageous that Donald Trump has chosen to give our nation’s highest civilian honor to Rush Limbaugh. This honor should recognize those who have worked on behalf of our country’s highest values, including unity, respect and dignity for all people. In Donald Trump’s America, that this award should elevate a body of work that plumbed the depths of hate, racism and sexism is just more evidence of how Trump has debased the national discourse.