Commnetary: More RBG, less AOC

If the Democrats want a winning strategy, they should be emphasizing RBG, not AOC.

With fewer than 50 days left before the election, virtually every Democrat -- moderate and liberal alike -- can agree on at least one thing. And that is: Since RBG -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- is 87 and ailing, the next president will almost certainly name her replacement on the Supreme Court. If Trump wins, and picks an arch-conservative, that appointment could alter American life for a generation.

By contrast, AOC -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York -- is an avowed socialist and a highly polarizing figure who divides Democrats instead of uniting them. Sen. Bernie Sanders has suggested that Joe Biden campaign with her. Since her parents are from Puerto Rico, and she'll turn 31 next month, she could certainly be helpful in energizing two groups the Democrats need: Latinos and young people.

But the costs would outweigh the benefits. Trump is eager to brand Biden a tool of the party's left wing and make AOC a poster child for the entire Democratic Party. The last thing Biden should do is give the president that kind of ammunition.