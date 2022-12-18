Communities in Schools of Northeastern Nevada now supports 7,458 students in 13 schools

With the 2022-2023 school year half way completed and the holiday season upon us, it’s a good time to reflect and celebrate our students’ accomplishments and what’s ahead for our nonprofit, Communities in Schools (CIS).

The school year kicked off with our CIS Greater School Supply Drive, raising nearly $4,000 in monetary and school supplies for families and our kids. The support from our partners including Greater Nevada Credit Union, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Nevada State Bank, Greater Nevada Mortgage, and many of our neighbors is ensuring our students have the essentials – school supplies, hygiene products, gift cards, clothing and more.

Additionally, we held our ninth annual “A Nite at the Races,” which was another memorable night full of spirited derby attire, positive energy, and friendly competition amongst participants. Thank you to our community-focused sponsors Nevada Gold Mines, Koinonia Construction Inc., Elko Wire Rope, The Luke Fitzgerald Group and many other supporters for helping us raise more than $16,000 to support our students in Northeastern Nevada CIS schools. Support for our programs is empowering our students to overcome barriers to learning.

Another celebration for our community happened in September, adding West Wendover High School to the CIS roster. We are now serving 7,458 students in 13 Elko and Humboldt counties. This expansion is made possible, in part, to a fusion of funding by our major supporters including NV Energy, William N. Pennington Foundation and Nevada Gold Mines.

Partnering with the Elko County Fairgrounds, we were able to host another successful Safe Grounds with Trick or Treat Street. This is our second year partnering with the Fairgrounds on this event and we are so excited to watch it continually grow. The event was attended by 1,444 kids this year! That is 519 more kids than the prior year. Families enjoyed games, a haunted hayride, spooky photo opportunities, a pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating. And what made the event even more accessible this year was the sponsorship from Kinross Gold. Kinross sponsored all the admissions so the entire community could enjoy this event at no cost. This event is only possible because of our sponsors. Over 30 different businesses and individuals came together to make this event come to life and we can’t wait to see what next year brings.

Closing out this first part of the school year, Thanksgiving Dinner For the Kids saw another successful year, supported by many amazing community partners, volunteers and our hard working CIS staff. A total of 110 Thanksgiving meals were distributed to families all throughout Elko County. A special thank you to Thanksgiving Dinner for the Kids, a community project that started in 2016. Without this group’s support, we would not be able to connect this many families with Thanksgiving meals and resources.

The significance of successful staple events, and our exciting expansion means we get to serve more students so they can improve in school, cross the graduation finish line, and achieve their dreams.

Leading CIS in our community for all these years, I continue to be amazed by the support for our youth. Seeing the joy on our children’s faces when they’re provided the support they deserve inside our schools – whether in the form of food, clothing, school supplies, mental health services and more, shows that we are investing in their future. I am so proud of our CIS team, schools and community partners who are our children’s biggest cheerleaders and advocates. Together we are helping them discover their true potential.

For more information on Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, visit cisnevada.org/northeastern-nevada or call us at 775-738-2783.