As spring arrives, we look toward the most important time in supporting our students as they finish the school year strong. Our focus continues to be on the personal impact of every student we enrich through our mission, and the involvement of our community who believes like we do that when students’ needs are met, they are better able to focus and ultimately graduate.

We are still celebrating our recent expansion of adding a new school in the Elko County School District, Grammar No. 2 Elementary School, home of the Bulldogs! We are officially in 14 schools, supporting more than 7,000 students in Elko and Humboldt counties. Our partnership with Elko County School District brings the total number of schools we’re in to nine, along with the basic needs support we offer to every student in Elko.

Recently, Communities In Schools of Nevada received a major contribution from our invaluable and longtime partner, Nevada Gold Mines. Part of the gift is providing Integrated Student Supports to students in the Elko County School District. A portion is also funding mental health tele-counseling at no cost for students in our community through our more than decade-long partnership with UNLV’s The PRACTICE mental health clinic. This transformative program, made possible by partners like Nevada Gold Mines, is enabling us to provide critical mental health services and reach more students and families right here in our community.

Thanks to another year of donations, Ignite Life Chiropractic closed out the 8th Annual Undie 500, receiving more than 785 new packages of socks and underwear for students in pre-K through 12th grade. Even small things like new underwear and socks can help our students feel more confident and comfortable.

We look forward to our 2nd annual Prom Closet on March 24 for Elko County high school students to shop for no-cost formal attire and accessories while receiving prizes and free beauty tutorials by student stylists. This fun and confidence-boosting event is made possible thanks to our advisory council members and partners, CK Connections, Old Timey Ice Cream, AM Beauty Institute, Vogue Dry Cleaning LLC and Elko Area Chamber, as well as the donations of dresses and formal attire from members of our local community.

Combined, these community fundraisers, corporate donations and our growth into more schools get us one step closer to reaching more students who need our support to create a solid path to success.

Our goal is to get every kid the resources they need to be successful in school so they can cross the graduation finish line. I am fortunate to be surrounded by our hard-working CIS team, school administrators and faculty and partners who make up the community our students need to unlock their true potential. It’s incredibly gratifying when we work together for our kids.

For more information on Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, visit cisnevada.org/northeastern-nevada, or call us at 775-738-2783.