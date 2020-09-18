Cortez Masto: Nevada’s agricultural producers continue to keep us going during COVID-19

Nevada farmers and ranchers have been cultivating the lands of the Silver State for generations. They’ve endured everything from droughts and floods to devastating wildfires. Now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many of Nevada’s agricultural businesses and family-owned farms and ranches have stepped up to protect the health of their employees and ensure that Nevadans continue to have access to healthy food choices.
In Reno, the Wolf Pack Meats processing plant was one of the first plants in the country to implement mask and social distancing requirements. They have also increased production to 120% of normal operations. This has helped ensure ranchers across Northern Nevada can sell more products to cover unexpected costs associated with the pandemic, and allowed the plant to process additional meat for local consumers in need.
On my recent virtual tour of Nevada’s 17 counties, I met with Peri and Sons Farms and Hillside Dairy, two family owned operations that I have visited before and that are bedrocks of their local economy. These Nevadans are working tirelessly to stock local grocery stores with fruits and vegetables, provide Nevada restaurants and schools with milk, chicken and eggs and donate excess product to our community food banks. As COVID-19 has disrupted international supply chains and increased interest in local, sustainable food options, these small farming operations are playing a crucial role in feeding Nevada families and supporting local economies.
Despite their innovative and vital work, too many farmers and ranchers are still struggling with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a priority of mine to support Nevada’s local farms, ranches and dairies, as well as the many agricultural businesses so critical to our rural counties.
Since COVID-19 started, I’ve worked in the Senate to ensure that Nevada’s small agricultural enterprises qualified for relief from the legislation Congress passed to help support Americans during the pandemic, including from the critical Small Business Administration relief programs. I also helped pass the CARES Act that provided billions of dollars in relief for farmers and ranchers across the country.
I’m not done however. I’m still demanding that a portion of this CARES Act funding to go local farmers like Kennedy Ranch in Lamoille, a business that sells directly to local residents, restaurants and regional schools, and to community relief and food assistance programs like the Great Basin Basket Farm Share, an organization that purchases produce for families in need directly from local Nevada farms. I’ve also called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide swift and directed assistance to any dairy farmers and cattle producers struggling to stabilize their businesses in the wake of the economic effects of COVID-19.
CARES Act funding has already helped organizations like the Fallon Food Hub purchase more produce from local farms for families in need and provided the Food Bank of Northern Nevada with $30,000 to increase storage at their facility, making it easier for their local partners – which includes Hillside Dairy – to donate perishable products. In addition, the Nevada Department of Agriculture recently announced that another $1 million in CARES Act funding is available through the Agriculture Adaptability and Recovery program to help struggling Nevada farmers. However, there is more to be done and I’m working to ensure that the next coronavirus relief package includes additional state and local funding that Nevada can use to safeguard our agricultural businesses and the local economies they support.
Nevada’s small dairies, farms and ranches know how to be resilient. They’ve come back from storms, bad crop years and fires, and their hard work, dedication and innovation means they will weather this pandemic as well. I want them to know that in the Senate, I’ll be doing all I can to support them in the same ways they’re supporting our communities.
I couldn’t be more proud to advocate for such a vital industry that employs thousands of Nevadans and puts healthy, sustainable food on the tables of thousands more. Our ranchers, farmers and dairymen are stewards of our lands, job creators, economic drivers and community leaders and I just want to thank them for all they’re doing to bolster our economy and ensure Nevadans are still able to provide wholesome meals for their families.
———
Catherine Cortez Masto was elected U.S. Senator for Nevada in 2016.
