Cortez Masto: Nevada’s agricultural producers continue to keep us going during COVID-19

Despite their innovative and vital work, too many farmers and ranchers are still struggling with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a priority of mine to support Nevada’s local farms, ranches and dairies, as well as the many agricultural businesses so critical to our rural counties.

Since COVID-19 started, I’ve worked in the Senate to ensure that Nevada’s small agricultural enterprises qualified for relief from the legislation Congress passed to help support Americans during the pandemic, including from the critical Small Business Administration relief programs. I also helped pass the CARES Act that provided billions of dollars in relief for farmers and ranchers across the country.

I’m not done however. I’m still demanding that a portion of this CARES Act funding to go local farmers like Kennedy Ranch in Lamoille, a business that sells directly to local residents, restaurants and regional schools, and to community relief and food assistance programs like the Great Basin Basket Farm Share, an organization that purchases produce for families in need directly from local Nevada farms. I’ve also called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide swift and directed assistance to any dairy farmers and cattle producers struggling to stabilize their businesses in the wake of the economic effects of COVID-19.