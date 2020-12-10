Cortez Masto, Rosen applaud nursing home funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) announced that the Health Resources and Services Administration, operating under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will distribute $2,662,919 to 40 nursing homes across Nevada.

These facilities are being rewarded for successfully reducing COVID-19-related infections between September and October of 2020.

“We’re glad to see more funds going to nursing homes in Nevada that are making progress in protecting residents. We’re working hard to secure additional resources for all long-term care facilities to ensure that they have what they need to keep seniors and those with disabilities safe and healthy. We are committed to doing everything we can in the Senate to protect vulnerable Nevadans, both during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.”

Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen both voted for all four enacted COVID-19 relief packages, which are the source of these funds. The Department of Health and Human services is using COVID-19 relief funds to distribute $5 billion in additional Provider Relief Fund (PRF) payments to nursing homes during the pandemic, from which $2 billion has been dedicated to establishing an incentive-based program that rewards nursing homes that create and maintain safe environments for their residents.

This announcement is the second of five evaluation cycles rewarding nursing homes for their performance reducing nursing home infection and fatality rates. Nursing homes will begin receiving payments this week.

