Cortez Masto, Rosen urge support for cattle producers
U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto 1

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto delivers the keynote address at the Elko County Roosevelt/Kennedy Dinner in August 2017 at the Elko Convention Center. From left, Masto, D-Nev; Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas; U.S. Rep. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev; West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona; Kathy Durham; and Elko Mayor Chris Johnson.

 Toni Milano

LAS VEGAS – A bipartisan effort is seeking to have cattle producers qualify for resources provided in the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stabilization (CARES) Act.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sen. Jacky Rosen, both Nevada Democrats, worked with Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) to send a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting that he provide immediate assistance to cattle producers.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has demonstrated the need for domestic food security,” the members of Congress wrote. “All farmers and ranchers are vital to our country’s ability to keep food on the table in a future pandemic or related crisis, and many producers, including young producers, are often highly leveraged and cannot fall back on years of equity in a time of crisis. As such, we urge you to quickly deliver relief to producers as we work to lessen the economic impact of this pandemic.”

Cortez Masto, Rosen, Thune, Johnson, Cuellar and others said they worked hard to ensure the CARES Act provided $14 billion toward replenishment of the Commodity Credit Corporation and an additional $9.5 billion for the USDA to assist farmers and ranchers in response to COVID-19.

“While we do not know what the full market impact will be for the various commodities produced in our states, we recognize that there is an immediate need for assistance for our cattle producers,” they said.

