Cortez Masto urges more COVID relief for tribes

Coronavirus relief for Nevada and the nation’s Tribes has to address the disparities that have made Natives up to 3.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19, and it has to make sure Tribes can build back economically after the pandemic ends.

To do this, we have to start by replenishing the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the Education Stabilization Fund, and the Homeowner’s Assistance fund, all of which have been providing valuable lifelines to Native communities impacted by COVID-19.

The federal government absolutely has to do more to support these efforts and uphold the Federal Trust Responsibility. It can help tribes navigate the federal bureaucracy and ensure that funds allocated to tribal priorities actually get into the hands of those who need them.

Congress also needs to make sure we’re meeting our treaty obligations to provide health care for American Indians and Alaska Natives, even when they live in urban areas rather than on tribal lands.

We can start by passing the Urban Indian Health Parity Act, which I’ve cosponsored, to shore up Medicaid funding for urban Indian Health care facilities and put them on a level playing field with Indian Health Services run by the federal government or tribes on reservations.