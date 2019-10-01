Elko County Commission would like to offer its enthusiastic support for the selection of William Perry Pendley as Director of the Bureau of Land Management. We could not think of a better choice!
Westerners have suffered greatly over the past decades. Under pressure from misguided environmental groups, livestock grazing has been cut in half; the unconsumed grasses fuel disastrous wildfires that destroy our towns, kill our residents, cripple our economies and pollute the environment; and wild horse herds are allowed to grow unchecked to inflict further damage to our ecosystems.
Finally, we are getting a team assembled to turn that tide. We also applaud President Donald Trump’s selection of David Bernhardt as Secretary of the Interior. Bernhardt’s pick of Director Pendley is proof the president made a wise choice. In addition, Karen Budd-Falen, another long-time legal advocate for the West, was added to Interior last fall.
Director Pendley’s selection has fueled loud complaints from those same groups that have been attacking the western way of life for so long, but Pendley countered that criticism in testimony recently before the House Natural Resource Committee. “It has been asserted that I do not believe in federal lands; that is not accurate and is a misrepresentation of my works and belief – I love America’s public lands. I wholeheartedly support President Trump’s and Secretary Bernhardt’s crystal clear statements that we will not dispose of or transfer in a wholesale manner our public lands.”
To further cement his position, he points to his service in the U.S. Marine Corps and declared that the oath he swore in July to uphold the laws and the Constitution of the United States is as important to him as the one he took to join the Marines five decades ago.
“Westerners know best that amidst the wide open spaces they call home are national parks, wilderness areas and wildlife refuges. These multiple-use lands are inextricably bound to the western way of life and I am proud of that,” Pendley added.
During his 30-year legal career, particularly as head of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, Pendley has been an invaluable advocate for the rights of ranchers, miners, loggers and recreationists — the real stakeholders of the public lands. He specializes in representing individuals standing alone against the unchecked power of the federal government.
To illustrate that over-reaching power, Pendley uses an incident of a man who refused to shoot a grizzly bear that was attacking him because of fear of federal repercussions. “What a fearsome situation, with people fearing their government more than they fear the most dangerous killing machine in North America!”
What a relief to have that sort of a man directing the BLM and its regulators.
