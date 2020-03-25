Covid Cabin Fever Blues
Covid Cabin Fever Blues

Commentary

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

We don’t eat out much, but now that I can’t, it’s all I want to do.

I’m ordering take out, and delivery too,

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

I got out my cookbooks to try something new.

I found a recipe so I’m cooking a stew

With homemade gravy. I learned to make a roux.

Please wish me luck, it could all turn to glue.

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

Abundance of caution or sheer panic. What’s really true?

The world’s under quarantine but more people die from the flu.

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

When this is all over, after all we’ve been through

We can peaceably assemble and our happiness pursue.

We can meet with our friends and go to a bar for a brew

Or maybe a picon. No wait, I’ll have two.

Then there are museums and restaurants and movies and casinos and hotels and cruise ships and shopping and salons and conventions and parties and ball games to name more than a few.

Those are all non-essential so I’m going there, too.

I’ll even fly to South Africa and look for some gnu.

When this is all over, when our rights are restored, when we can choose what to do.

Until then

I’ve got the Covid 19 Novel Coronavirus Cabin Fever Blues.

How ‘bout you?

Elizabeth Tom, M.D., has traveled to all seven continents but has never visited the People's Republic of China, Italy or Iran.

