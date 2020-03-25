I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

We don’t eat out much, but now that I can’t, it’s all I want to do.

I’m ordering take out, and delivery too,

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

I got out my cookbooks to try something new.

I found a recipe so I’m cooking a stew

With homemade gravy. I learned to make a roux.

Please wish me luck, it could all turn to glue.

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

Abundance of caution or sheer panic. What’s really true?

The world’s under quarantine but more people die from the flu.

I’ve got the Covid Cabin Fever Blues.

When this is all over, after all we’ve been through

We can peaceably assemble and our happiness pursue.

We can meet with our friends and go to a bar for a brew

Or maybe a picon. No wait, I’ll have two.