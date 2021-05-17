Critical Minerals Act reintroduced

Comments on the reintroduction of the National Strategic and Critical Minerals Production Act:

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Critical and strategic minerals are essential to the technologies that make our daily lives and economy work. “Unfortunately, duplicative regulations and bureaucratic inefficiencies have forced us to rely on foreign adversaries and competitors for critical minerals, a dependency that threatens the security of our nation and economy. By streamlining the permitting process, this legislation will decrease our dependency on foreign sources of minerals and allow us to leverage our nation’s vast mineral resources while paying respect to economic, national security, and environmental concerns.

This is a commonsense approach that has already passed the House four times and will not change any environmental regulations, protections, or opportunity for public input. I’m pleased to have several of my House colleagues join me in introducing this bill and look forward to working together to modernize the outdated, job-crushing policies that are hamstringing our economy and jeopardizing our national security.

Rich Nolan, National Mining Association