DACA: Degenerate arsonists? Some aboard!

The New York Times recently ran an indignant article on the Department of Justice's arrest of two fugitives in Mexico who were accused of involvement in a mostly peaceful arson during the #BLM protests in the Twin Cities last year. As the Times described it: "One night in the Twin Cities, shortly after the killing of George Floyd, someone set a fire in a Goodwill."

Why would law enforcement authorities be so obsessed with such a minor offense? "To fellow protesters," the Times explained, "it's part of an extreme crackdown on those who most fervently demonstrated against America's criminal justice system."

A former FBI agent, Michael German -- now working for the anti-police Brennan Center for Justice -- confirmed that former Attorney General William Barr's Department of Justice had pursued BLM protesters "very aggressively," adding, "It wouldn't surprise me that this case would have been a high-priority one." (Do any FBI agents support law enforcement?)

Luckily, that's changed under President Biden!

Whereas the Times was upset that the perps were caught, my takeaway from the story was: HECKUVA JOB, IMMIGRATION AUTHORITIES!