David Loreman, candidate for Elko Justice of the Peace, Dept. B

My name is David Loreman and I am proud to be a candidate for Elko Justice of the Peace, Department B. I would be honored to serve the residents of Elko/Spring Creek as your next Justice of the Peace. After speaking with many in our community, I am proud to already have the support of many local leaders, such as our former assemblyman John Ellison, as well as members of the legal community and those whom I have come to know while working and serving in our community.

My legal experience is varied from an active practice of law since 1984. I have active licenses in Utah and Nevada. Before moving to Nevada, in addition to my private practice, I was a prosecutor for the City of Albany, Oregon and a Judge Pro Tem for the Circuit Court in Salt Lake County for a time. Being in the Elko area since 1991, I have been directly involved with both criminal and civil matters. I have appeared and argued cases before the 9th and 10th Federal Circuit Court of Appeals as well as the State Court of Appeals and State Supreme Court in Nevada and Utah. Also, I served as an Arbitrator for the Nevada State Bar and presently I am a Court-appointed Mediator in Family Law cases here in Elko.

Personally, after moving to Nevada, I wanted to give back to my community and became active in several local organizations. I served as a Representative and Chairman of NENDA, as a Rotarian and Past President of Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club and as a Board Member and Chairman of United Way of the Great Basin. I was appointed to the Elko County Library Board in 1995, and was Chairman for many years.

As our sons grew up, I was involved with Elko County youth through the Boy Scouts of America as well as coaching Spring Creek Little League, AAU Basketball and Junior Football League. I also began refereeing high school football and basketball throughout the county.

I have been committed to the growth and care of the families of our community. This is certainly an important reason to establish a Mental Health Specialty Court in Elko. My knowledge of and dedication to our community, combined with my 38 plus years of legal experience as an attorney, all provide me with unique qualifications to be your Justice of the Peace.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0