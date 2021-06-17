Defending the Constitution is not far-right

I was disappointed to read the last sentence in your article Wednesday headlined Patriotic event on Father’s Day. It read, “Various news articles have described the association (CSPOA) as far right.”
What a disgrace.
First of all, I have only seen one publication that termed the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association as far right – the Daily Beast. I quick Google check of the Daily Beast shows it has a consumer ranking of 1.59 “indicating that most consumers are dissatisfied … Consumers complaining about the Daily Beast most frequently mention fake news.”
That search took me about 10 seconds and I wish whoever added that line to the end of Wednesday’s story would have gone to the same trouble and left out the comment from a source infamous for fake news.
Discrediting a group that is touring the nation in an attempt to rekindle and interest and obedience to the U.S. Constitution is shameful. The Constitution is the backbone of our country. It was the instrument that freed our people from oppression and allowed us to flourish and quickly develop into the most powerful nation on Earth. The envy of the world.
When our commission began to discuss the possibility of joining the CSPOA earlier this month, I read an email I had recently received. The email said a Saudi sheik was asked what he thought the future held for his country. The sheik replied that his grandfather had ridden a camel, his father had ridden a camel, he was driving a Mercedes, his son was driving a Land Rover, his grandson would probably be driving a Land Rover, but his great-grandson would probably be back on a camel.
The sheik explained that hard times built strong people and strong people created good times; good times built weak people and weak people created hard times.
He concluded that we needed to be raising warriors, not parasites.
The sheik had learned that lesson from history. That email I read to our commission said all the great civilizations throughout history rotted from within and died in about 240 years. That is exactly where we are now in America.
Our Founding Fathers knew that lesson well, also. Remember the story of when Benjamin Franklin was leaving the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and someone shouted out, “What kind of government have you given us?” Benjamin Franklin replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
Our founders knew well that good times would eventually create weak people and those weak people would create hard times by not working hard enough to keep the Republic and the Constitution it was anchored to intact.
I think we are headed for hard times. The signs are everywhere, and we have allowed the Swamp to gain control of nearly every aspect of our country. The Swamp controls our federal government, our schools, universities, large corporations, social media, Silicone Valley and even our professional sports teams.
President Trump tried to drain the Swamp, but instead the Swamp ran him out of town with a hysterical reaction to the China flu and what I believe was a rigged election.
Sheriff Richard Mack, the founder of the CSPOA, acknowledge the fact that the Swamp was in control at last month’s patriotic rally in Lander County and said it was his mission to take back our country one sheriff at time, sheriff by sheriff, county by county, state by state. He plans to do that by teaching adherence to the Constitution.
The sheriffs and all public office holders have sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. That’s what the CSPOA is undertaking, that’s what our commission did early this month in joining the CSPOA, and that’s what we will be doing Sunday with our patriotic rally in the city park on College Avenue.
Anyone that thinks protecting and defending the Constitution is far right, has to be a far-left fanatic like the Daily Beast.