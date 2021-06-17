Defending the Constitution is not far-right

I was disappointed to read the last sentence in your article Wednesday headlined Patriotic event on Father’s Day. It read, “Various news articles have described the association (CSPOA) as far right.”

What a disgrace.

First of all, I have only seen one publication that termed the Constitutional Sheriffs and Police Officers Association as far right – the Daily Beast. I quick Google check of the Daily Beast shows it has a consumer ranking of 1.59 “indicating that most consumers are dissatisfied … Consumers complaining about the Daily Beast most frequently mention fake news.”

That search took me about 10 seconds and I wish whoever added that line to the end of Wednesday’s story would have gone to the same trouble and left out the comment from a source infamous for fake news.

Discrediting a group that is touring the nation in an attempt to rekindle and interest and obedience to the U.S. Constitution is shameful. The Constitution is the backbone of our country. It was the instrument that freed our people from oppression and allowed us to flourish and quickly develop into the most powerful nation on Earth. The envy of the world.