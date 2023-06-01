I just returned from a week in central Nevada.

It’s been a wet year. There was water everywhere. Snow still above 8,000 feet. The air was rich with the smell of sage, cedar, and pinyon trees. The huge valleys of Lander, Eureka, and Nye counties remain mostly empty. There are still places where you can see for over 50 miles and never see a fence.

The area is huge. The three counties together comprise an area that would make it the 41st largest state in the U.S., and except for an awkward bedroom community in far southern Nye County, the space is largely devoid of people. If, for example, Eureka County had the same population density of Maryland, it would be the home of 2.7 million people. It currently has a population of about two thousand.

When I grew up in Elko County it was considered true to the point of being an absolutism that the best government was the one furthest away. Outside of areas like Las Vegas and Reno, that sentiment still appears to be true. In the last several national elections, the people of Eureka, Lander and Nye counties voted 70 to 90 percent Republican. The conservatism is not so much of a rant and counter-rant of social issues as it is the desire to be left alone. The political slogan in regard to large government would read: get out of my way, and leave me alone.

Historically, this did not always lead to an idyllic life, but it was a self-contained one. I stopped by the cemetery in Belmont. Over a hundred people were buried there and someone had taken on the exercise of identifying as many as possible. Still, many of the graves are listed as “unknown.” Of the ones that are known, while it was true that a few died of “old age,” we find that one person died by being run over by a freight wagon, one fell down a mine shaft, two were stabbed to death, eight were shot, three were hanged, and one died of “nervous protraction.”

Geographically, Nevada is a land that is the result of immense forces. The crust of the earth here is bent upward and stretched, resulting in block faults that have created a mountain range and then a valley and then another mountain range. In central Nevada, many peaks are over 10,000 feet. They collect snow and rain and the narrow canyons sometimes have small streams.

It is on one of these streams that my grandparents lived. They had a small ranch that supported them during the depression with everything they needed … except wealth. These small ranches can still be seen on the flanks of the mountains. They are given away in the distance by the presence of large trees and green meadows.

When I was young, I was fascinated by the cities. There were freeways, big buildings, parks, museums, and universities, but now as an older person, I’m done with them. I want to smell the wet sage. I want to drive 50 miles and maybe see one truck. I want to explore every canyon and stand on every peak.

This land is one that can heal the soul. It appears empty, but that is an illusion. It is completely full and incredibly beautiful.