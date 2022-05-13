Dennis Clayson: Abortion hysterics

In a perfect storm, a number of minor events come together to create a monstrous effect. It is an apt metaphor for the Left’s reaction to abortion. It is difficult for the average person to understand why abortion is the one issue where progressives and many liberals have drawn the proverbial line in the sand. Of all the issues that interest them, why is this the one that cannot be compromised?

Abortionists take a number of illogical positions.

Rights bestowed by a government belong to the government, not to the people. A right, as seen by the writers of the Constitution, is a freedom given by God, or by Nature’s God. A person owns this right by reasons of existing. Free speech is a right because you are born with it, a government can only take it away or limit it.

A “right” that is bestowed by a government belongs to that government, and can thus be removed by the same government. If a government declares that a “right” exists for an abortion, it can also remove this “right.” It does not ultimately belong to the individual.

Abortionists cannot state, as some have done, that they are being stripped of their rights when the right was never really theirs in the first place.

The argument that a person has a right to control their own body was weakened by the abortionists’ almost universal defense of mandatory vaccinations during the pandemic. The defense for vaccinations was based on the principle of the “public good,” but this principle creates a slippery slope. Historians and economists have argued for centuries that a declining population is a public hazard. To be consistent, we would have to conclude that it is a “public good” to have children, and that society has a vested interest in their birth.

Abortionists chant that abortion must be “safe and legal.” Overturning Roe vs Wade does not change that. States are free to allow abortion anyway their voters decide. Travel between states remains legal. Legal abortions should be as safe as any other medical procedure.

There is also an illogical refusal to acknowledge basic reality. Biologically, pregnancy is unique. Every human being has a heart and lungs. They do not result from “choice.” A woman does not unilaterally wish a fetus into existence. Except for rape, a fetus exists because of the voluntary action of two people, both of whom have a stake in the resultant consequences. Because of modern medicine, the result of that action has become even more voluntary. To emphasize this point, religious groups and most abortion laws do not prohibit abortion that resulted from involuntary actions.

There is also a contradictory and self-centered denial of sensitivity. Recently, a university group found over 2,200 place names in national parks that needed to be removed because the names might be offensive. Many teachers are proud that they create a “safe space” for their students so they can be safe from anything that may offend them. Speakers are banned from campus because they might say something that will “trigger” a listener. Violence is justified to prevent this. People are called racists for even minor encroachments on another group’s sensitivities. Unless we are discussing abortion.

The majority of Americans do not want a fetus killed because of someone else’s whims. Millions of Americans consider an abortion to be murder. What about their sensitivities? Is sensitivity to life inferior to the sensitivity to race and gender?

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

