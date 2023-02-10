It seems as if the highest calling for someone from the Left is to be an activist. In fact, for some people activism is a profession. Just in the one area of global warming we could list Greta Thunberg (the Swedish Activist) who became an internationally known figure by looking pouty and yelling about the evil behavior of others, and Al Gore, who became unimaginably wealthy by becoming an activist for the ultimate climate cause.

On the home front, we have activists protesting for “social justice” and for LGBTQ+ rights, and even for certain individuals, while always holding up signs demanding “justice” for one person or another.

At major universities we have graduates who don’t know which state is south of Kansas, can’t do 6th grade math, are not sure how many moons the earth has, can’t read cursive, and who believe that tuition should buy an A, but have resumes full of activism.

Activism is the highest calling. Imagine the rush of being a savior out saving the downtrodden victims of other people’s evil machinations. Ah, the transcending elation of ultimate virtue!

Activism is a type of religion, but without any requirement of individual morality independent of the activism itself.

Realizing being negative about someone else’s religion is not in good form, but desiring to cut through the muck, let’s review something about activists that all good media people already know.

Most activists are flaky.

Find a media person whose job is to supply stories and video for the local news. They are going to run into activists almost daily. What they don’t tell you (especially if what is happening is going to make great video), is how flaky the activists are with whom they interact.

After an interview and the great visuals created by the activists, the media person gets back into the van and says, “Whoa, that was weird.”

Sometimes the media and activists will work together to make a story that doesn’t even exist in the real world. It is hard sometimes to know who is using who.

I am familiar with an activist who falsely claimed she was ostracized by a powerful organization because she had the wrong political views. The media film crew took her to a building the activist knew was empty and locked, and filmed her coming up to the door, finding it locked, then turning and looking into the camera with a look of uncomprehending victimhood. The crew knew the woman was as flaky as the day is long. The woman knew the building was empty, but the video fit her cause, and the media’s series of stories on women’s rights.

I have seen demonstrations that were choregraphed as carefully as Broadway shows. The activists were professionals and the media showed up on cue to get a story for the nightly news. Everyone there, including the bored cops standing around the perimeter, knew that this demonstration was carefully staged. Deception was OK because it gave the activists what they wanted, and what they wanted was a higher cause than mere honesty.

In the past, flaky people who wanted the rush of religious virtue would become hermits, or get into self-flagellation. Now they become activists.