Dennis Clayson: Americans dislike the government: A reflection of division, not unity

Dennis Clayson

A new Gallup poll found the greatest problem mentioned by Americans was the government (government/poor leadership). The current attitude towards government and its leaders was even more negative than the poll taken just two months ago.

Both Democrats and Republicans were in agreement that our government was the worst problem facing the nation.

The second worst problem was inflation; again, both political groups agreed.

Republicans listed immigration as the third worst problem, while Democrats listed the economy and race relations as the third. An interesting difference was moral decline… listed as the fifth worst problem by Republicans and dead last of all reported problems by Democrats.

One aspect of these polls, that goes back decades, is the influence of the media. The major concerns are almost always what the media has spent the most time and energy reporting. In the latest poll, you can see this in the difference between the Left and the Right. The issues making “the news” most in conservative media is the government, immigration, and inflation. Liberal media emphasized government, inflation, and race relations. Three times more conservative responders listed moral decline as the number one problem in America than did liberal-leaning responders.

Even though conservatives and liberals, through their political avatars, think there is something very wrong with government, the underlying reasons need not be the same. Trump mobilized at least half of the voting country by using the slogan “Make America Great Again.” Trump and the slogan drove liberals into a fury. Setting Trump’s personality traits aside, don’t liberals want a great America? Yes, but it is becoming increasingly clear that conservatives and liberals do not agree on what a great America should look like.

The government, to the chagrin of both sides, is not giving the country what either side wants.

Influential conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson maintain we no longer live in a representative, democratic country. The nation is now being governed by an unelected bureaucracy, sometimes referred to as “the Swamp,” while elected government officials spend their time posturing and doing whatever is necessary to leave office richer than when they entered.

Liberals, on the other hand, see a government that doesn’t give them what they want. The federal government refuses to exercise the power necessary to achieve their social goals. The Court ruling on abortion was outrageous and violated their “rights.” Last weekend, for example, after Tyre Nichols’ death at the hands of the police, activists essentially demanded that the federal government control all police actions in America. The idea that city and state governments can override social justice is evidence of a dysfunctional federal government that needs to be changed.

The problem of inflation perhaps is more complex. Conservatives put the blame for inflation squarely on the government. For them, spending trillions of dollars we do not have is government mismanagement at the highest level. Liberals also see inflation as a problem of government, but in a much different way. Inflation hurts the poor and those with fixed incomes worse than anyone else. These are the very people a proper government should be protecting and helping.

Disliking the government and its leaders, rather than showing Americans are united on issues, shows the depth of the nation’s divisions.

'Newsweek' reports that recent polls show that Republican voters remain loyal to former President Donald Trump, despite hints of waning support among lawmakers.
