Dennis Clayson: Are leftists liberals?

Back-to back headlines highlighted the proposition that America is no longer being run by rational adults. The first read: “China issues new round of threats to US.” The second: “Navy sailors who refuse Covid-19 vaccine will be discharged, face other administrative actions.”

Being obedient to the government is apparently more important than being able to protect the very people the government was formed to protect.

President Biden acted temporarily like an adult when he said, referring to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, ““Look, I stand by what the jury has concluded. The jury system works, and we have to abide by it.” The vice president, however, immediately brought back child-like logic by issuing a statement much less traditional, “Today’s verdict speaks for itself. I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make our criminal justice system more equitable. It’s clear, there’s still a lot more work to do.”

“Equitable” is a code word among the left indicating that outcomes should be equal, unless the outcome violates ideology. Women should be paid the same as men, irrespective of dozens of other factors that may determine income, but trans women must be allowed to athletically compete with cis females, which is sure to violate equity. Basically, Harris was saying that Rittenhouse, as a white male with a gun must be guilty, while she, as a nonwhite female must be the Vice President … all because of equity.

While all of this is a violation of logic, statistics, and common sense, and it is where the far left finds itself.

The question seldom asked is why liberals put up with this?

These people running the schools and much of government are leftists and progressives, they are not liberals.

President Biden was a liberal. Look at his statement about the Rittenhouse case before his handlers told him what to say, and compare that to Harris’s statement. Biden is talking about traditional liberal values that held a society together; Harris is demanding revolution and a victory of ideology over reason.

Liberals believe in openness and free expression. Leftist and progressives demand censure and conformity. Liberals defend free expression. Leftists punish it.

Liberals believe in rigorous education that teaches people how to think. Leftists and progressives want education to tell people what to think.

Liberals want civil rights that defend the individual. Leftist and progressives want rights dependent upon group membership.

Liberals take pride in knowing and interacting with people from many backgrounds, religions, and political views. Leftists and progressives banish former friends who don’t have proper views.

American liberals were first intrigued by both Hitler and Stalin until they saw the horror these men produced. Nazism and Stalinism are not the far right and far left of different political ideologies, they are the far right and far left of the same ideology; the same ideology that is taking control of our education system and much of government.

I am a neanderthal conservative, but I respect traditional liberals’ views apparently more than modern leftists and progressives. I despise socialist extremism as much as any of the liberals I have worked with my entire adult life.

The leftists and progressives who are throwing gasoline on a burning nation are not liberals.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

