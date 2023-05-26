Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If one takes the time to notice, they will find that both the Right and the Left accuse each other of the same crimes.

In the next election cycle, you will hear again and again how the Right is trying to destroy democracy. However, if you listen to commentators on the right, you will find the Left is trying to destroy democracy. In actuality, both are saying the same thing. To the Left, election dynamics that favor Democrat candidates are examples of “democracy.” For the Right, election dynamics that favor Republicans are examples of “democracy.”

Awhile back, CNN ran an opinion piece maintaining that Republicans unjustifiably attack the press for having a liberal bias.

The Left knows their media is not biased.

Those on the Right maintain the mainline media are not only biased but are biased to the point of being propaganda arms for the Left.

The Left knows that Trump is a liar and a criminal. The Right know that the Biden family, the Clintons and Pelosi are liars and criminals.

The Left blames the Republicans for the government’s financial woes. Those on the Right blame the Democrats for a government on the edge of a monetary collapse.

The CNN piece maintained that the Right wasn’t interested in the media improving coverage or pointing out errors and biases. The Right, according to the Left, wants to eliminate alternative sources of information and encourage people to ignore any news that comes from outside the movement.

That, of course, is exactly what the Right says the Left is doing.

One of the cardinal rules of propaganda is to accuse your opposition for your own crimes. However, there is another much harder rule: never begin to believe your own propaganda. This is one of the Left’s problems for a very interesting reason, one which defines a real difference between the Left and Right.

The Right wants to conserve what has proven to work. The Left believe they do not have to do this because they are smarter than everyone else. They are smarter than those in the past, and infinitely smarter than anyone who now disagrees with them.

This is why they try to destroy anything from the past that disagrees with whatever is currently important to them. This is why educational bureaucrats are not interested in what parents want. This is why the Left is willing to pack the Supreme Court or change the filibuster law back and forth. If they disagree with precedent, even the Constitution, then precedent needs to be changed by people who are smarter than everyone else.

All of this creates a paradox. How can a group of people continue to believe they are smarter than everyone? The answer is isolation. This has been referred to as a cultural bubble. The American Left, it is said, lives within this bubble. This is why they are not interested in debate. They are not interested in hearing why others see their ideas as illogical and contradictory. They are not interested in hearing what the long-term consequences of their beliefs and actions may be.

They talk to each other, they write to each other, they make films for each other, and they give each other grants and awards. They definitely do not want to hear there is another reality that disagrees with theirs.