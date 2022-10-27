Dennis Clayson: Armageddon and crazed leadership

A week or so ago, Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the House from Hawaii and a one-time presidential hopeful for the Democrats, announced she was leaving the Party.

She tweeted, “I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness …” She continued, “[they] believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”

This is obviously a political statement, but before we automatically throw it out, it would be nice if the Biden administration would answer a basic question: What in the world are we trying to do in Ukraine?

If Biden’s goal is to end the war, he could have it done by now. If his goal is to extend the war forever, then his administration is actually accomplishing something. On the other hand, if his goal is regime change in Russia, then it would make sense not to talk about it openly, but if that is his goal and Putin is as crazy and evil as he is portrayed, then Biden is casually playing a hand that puts all of our lives on the table.

This is not to justify Putin, but let’s put this into perspective. Suppose China formed a military alliance with the goal of militarily containing the US within its own borders. Mexico gets a new leader who announces he wants to join China’s alliance with China military assistance and troops. These troops are aligned close to our border complete with a standoff nuclear umbrella.

On top of that, the CIA discovers that China seriously wants to use Mexico as a partner to overthrow the current American government with “regime change.”

Biden sends troops to Mexico, but they get beat up and look incompetent. He then threatens Mexico with tactical nukes.

In the real world, a place our leaders apparently left years ago, all of this is crazy on a level that is literally existential.

We are altogether too blasé about this, so let’s take a lesson from the past. There are two basic types of nuclear weapons: tactical and strategic. A tactical nuke is one designed primarily for battlefield advantage. A strategic weapon is larger. Basically, its purpose is to keep other nations from nuking you. Russia is said to have about 1,600 strategic weapons ready to be launched in case some crazed person or groups actually started a full-scale nuclear war.

Suppose half of these weapons are destroyed or malfunction. New York, Washington, and LA would still be destroyed. In fact, every city larger than Boise, Idaho could be wiped out. But that is being mathematically naïve. Each city could be hit not once, and not just twice. Even assuming that half of Russia’s immediate strategic force doesn’t work, the assault would have enough weapons to hit every city in America larger than Boise EIGHT times. That was once called “bouncing the rubble.”

A study published earlier this year predicted a nuclear war between the US and Russia would kill 360 million people directly, and the nuclear winter that would follow would likely kill five billion more from starvation.

Only the senile and the crazy would be playing this game.