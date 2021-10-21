Dennis Clayson: Biden is not a nice man

It is difficult to separate politicians from their politics. We have a tendency to like or dislike them on a personal level because we either agree or disagree with them on what we believe to be important issues.

If we could separate the two, who would we consider to be a nice, or not so nice person?

Using this metric, most of us would agree that President Truman was a good person. I have a mixed reaction to President Kennedy and a positive one of President Eisenhower. President Johnson and Nixon were not nice people.

President Carter was a marginal executive, but a decent man.

Most of the current crop of politicians leave a lot to be desired, and that includes President Trump.

However, the more I learn about President Biden, the more assured I am that we are not dealing with a nice person.

Biden ran for president in 1987. He had to drop out. He plagiarized a speech made by a British politician and the New York Times made an issue of it. Plagiarism is a common sin of politicians, but the nature of the topic was disquieting. Biden’s attempt was blatantly created by a desire to create an image of himself as a heroic figure. Essentially, he was willing to be dishonest to protect his ego.

Biden’s gaffes now are attributed to complications due to his age, but this is not a new pattern.

In the same 1987 campaign, he lied about his school record. This was so obviously blatant, anyone interested could have looked it up. Again, he was trying to create an image of himself that didn’t exist. He was, in a sense, attempting to portray himself as a very intelligent and academically achieving candidate. In actuality, he was one of the worst students in his class, and unlike many in Washington, he didn’t attend a prestigious school. Even President Bush II has a graduate degree from Harvard.

As vice president, he was caught on tape bragging about bullying Ukrainian officials. His message was clear; you don’t mess with Joe Biden, and he wanted his audience to know it.

Even people who are easily dismissed by Washington insiders apparently can challenge his ego. In the 2019 campaign, Biden called an Iowa man a “damn liar,” “fat” and “too old to vote for me” after the man challenged Biden about his son’s job with a Ukrainian gas company.

Again, we could blame his age, but this is not new behavior.

As with many of his colleagues, Biden has enriched himself and his family by his connections. In the four years he was out of office, Forbes estimated he made $17.3 million. The report continues by surmising that much of Biden’s wealth seems to be hidden.

The most worrisome part of his personality, however, is the ease in which he issues dictatorial mandates, and his willingness to create divisions among the American people. In his world, there are good Americans, and there are Americans who don’t do as they’re told, and they must be punished.

You don’t mess with Uncle Joe.

Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.

