Dennis Clayson: Biden losing support

A straightforward national poll was conducted at the beginning of October (by I&I/TIPP) which highlighted what we thought we already knew, and presented us with a few surprises.

The poll surveyed adults, the majority of whom had voted in 2020. The question asked was simple, “If the presidential election were held today, and the following were the candidates, for whom would you vote?” Respondents were given the choices of “Donald Trump,” “Joe Biden,” “Other,” or “Not sure.”

Any difference less than 3.3% could safely be discounted. Overall, Biden led Trump by 45% to 44%, with 6% choosing “other” and 5% saying “not sure.” In other words, it was a dead heat.

One seldom heard rule in polling emphasizes what the “not sure” response actually means. People many times say this when they are at odds with what they think others think is appropriate. Given the intense hatred for Trump in much of the media and among democrats, the smart money would predict that “not sure” responses would largely go to Trump.

Of particular interest, however, was the breakdown by demographics.

Biden would win the northeast part of the US, but Trump and Biden are essentially tied in the midwest and south while the west goes for Trump.

If only people under 44 could vote, Biden would win. If only people over 44 could vote, Trump would win with ease.

One of the reasons for the current attack on whites could be political. The poll showed that if only whites could vote, Biden would lose convincingly. If whites could not vote, Biden would win easily. Combine this with where people live and a pattern immerges. Urban voters would reelect Biden. Suburban and rural voters would not elect him.

The poor and the rich prefer Biden. Middle income Americans would vote for Trump over Biden.

The biggest surprise in the poll was the women’s vote. Traditionally, women vote for the more liberal candidate. Without the women’s vote, almost all modern democrat presidents would have never been elected. This poll, however, found that the majority of single women would vote for Biden, but the married women would not.

This is a new development. Within a month, the married women’s vote went from a tie between Biden and Trump to a 13% edge for Trump.

We need to be careful when we look at these results. Since a new race between Biden and Trump is hypothetical, what we are seeing in this poll is the reaction of Americans to Biden.

Keep in mind that in the 2020 election, there was no groundswell for Biden, and none for Harris. Biden was selected by his party not because he was popular, but primarily because none of the primary candidates could amass enough support to beat Trump. Most of Biden’s current support comes from people with unpopular agendas and/or groups who are scared spitless of a resurgent conservative movement.

Biden and Trump are emblematic of a split America. Without Trump, Biden could have never been elected. The smart money now tells us that Trump is essentially finished, which means that Biden is finished as well.

