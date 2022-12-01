Dennis Clayson: Biology, gender and cultural suicide

There is a common-sense notation from biology that is relevant to much of what we see around us in the so-called cultural war. It is obvious, but the most obvious things are the ones often ignored.

To wit: The future belongs to those who reproduce.

To emphasize this and to make a point about the need to understand something as opposed to memorizing, I asked a group of college juniors and seniors how many children the average woman would have to have to maintain a steady population. Only about one student in 15 could figure it out.

This result is surprising given that some of the most fundamental statistics in the world are related to population. However, outside compulsory sprees about global warming, they are seldom discussed. Population is what drives wealth, power, international dominance, cultural supremacy, and even our fundamental notion of what is real.

California is in the USA because in the nineteen century, more Americans poured into the region than any other group. It is no more complicated than that.

The average woman must have slightly over two children or the population begins to decline. Europe and Russia have reproduction rates far below that norm. Russians are disappearing as are Europeans, and when they are gone, things distinctively Russian or European are also gone.

Notice in this discussion there is no mention of gender. The average number of babies produced by biological women must be slightly larger than two. Reality is not interested in what some mid-level intellectuals have managed to turn into doctrinal dictates.

Biologically, the mind-numbing creation of an anti-family, abortion-centered, and multi-gendered culture is essentially a suicide cult.

We might not like hearing that, but much the same as stepping out of a sixth story window, reality prevails. Gravity does not care about our motives or cultural values, or any theory we have about why gravity should not exist.

Likewise, an anti-family, abortion, and multi-gendered defined culture is doomed to extinction by the biology it will not accept. Much like the upper-middle-class churches that adore the gay and trans “community” more than Christ, they are fated by population demographics to extinction.

To survive, since the suicide cult cannot fully replace itself, it must recruit children from those who choose to reproduce, hence its obsession with gender-cultural education, and at a younger and younger age.

This is obvious to decision makers at certain levels, but they must be cautious. The rank and file of the movement might revolt if they understood this conversion process can only postpone extinction. Each conversion erodes the reproduction ratios needed now and in the future by both believers and nonbelievers of the cult.

Education, however, has a second advantage for the cultist. To survive, decision makers must centralize enough power to offset its own extinction by mandating policies that would force compliance to a small, powerful elite, who, at least publicly, would continue to espouse the tenets and ideals of the bio-denying and parasitic cult.