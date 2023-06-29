Citizen: someone granted full rights and responsibilities as a member of a nation or political community.

Citizen is a word that once held a reverenced place in America, but it is also a word we haven’t heard in some time.

Instead of citizens, prominent politicians and heads of state refer to large groups of Americans as deplorables, bitter clingers, and even as insurrectionists, but those in power don’t seem to have the word “citizen” in their vocabulary, which usually means the concept is absent from their thinking.

Instead, we have a president who seems incapable of talking over twenty minutes without lashing out at a large percentage of Americans as somehow being enemies of the state.

I conducted a search looking for references that combined Biden with the word "citizen" (i.e., citizen + Biden). The search might have set a google record for the shortest response.

If you try it, this is what you will find, “Biden to award Citizens Medal to 12 on Jan. 6 anniversary.” The President gave a long speech which began with a condemnation of all those evil people who participated in “the insurrection” before handing out some medals to people who agreed with him. There was no attempt from Biden or from his government to understand if there could be a problem that should be looked into. Evidently, these deplorables were attempting to overthrow a “democracy” by refusing to accept the results of an election. However, as far as we know, the government refused to look at any of the claims of the “insurrectionists.” More accurately, you would say the government refused to look into the claims of a large group of citizens.

Instead of investigating the matter, all discussion or questioning of the election was essentially censured.

For some reason, almost half of the citizens of the country thought something improper had happened and the only response they got was a government that indicated they were not only mistaken, but there was something very wrong with them for bringing it up.

So, what do you get by being a citizen? Evidently, you get a visa (if you can afford to travel) and a lot of taxes.

If you are younger than 82 and were born in Puerto Rico, you are a “citizen” of the U.S. Do you get Social Security and Medicare? Of course. Do you have to pay income tax to the U.S.? Of course not; you are from Puerto Rico.

Do non-U.S. citizens get Social Security benefits? Of course. Housing assistance? Well … sort of.

What about taxes, does citizenship make taxes less burdensome? Are you kidding? Who do you think pays for everything?

Yes, but only “citizens” can vote … right? Well … that depends on who you talk to. Some believe that a lot of noncitizens are voting in federal elections. A claim that left-of-center fact checkers emphatically deny. Recently, New York City gave noncitizens the right to vote in local elections. The City Council passed the measure by more than a two-to-one margin.

It is probably safe to say that the current American government and many pundits and activists never even think of citizenship. Evidently it has become one of many quaint ideas pushed by people who want to go back to the bad old days, instead of into the bright progressive future.