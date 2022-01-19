Dennis Clayson: Covid and incompetence on parade

A major reason for the frustration with the pandemic has been the incompetence of our leadership.

A personal example occurred last Christmas. We were having a large family gathering at a relatively small house. We had been told by government officials that we should all be vaccinated, wear masks, and if we had any doubt whatsoever about our health, we should have a recent Covid test. I had a few symptoms. But I also had some allergies, so I stopped at a local drug store and asked if they had Covid testing kits. The pharmacy assistant mumbled something negative, so I asked if he knew where I could obtain a kit. No clue.

I stopped at a second drug store … no kits. This was like a sick joke. An expert, who the government validated as being smarter than anyone else, had just told me to do something I could not do. And even worse, the “expert” held me accountable for not doing what I couldn’t do. The same government officials who didn’t want me to hold a job, mingle with friends, or take a trip, unless I was fully (which meaning changed regularly) vaccinated evidently had never thought it might be a good idea that kits should actually exist before demanding they be used before visiting with your own family.

I learned that if a kit could be found, it was now more expensive. The media referred to this as “price gouging” even though the price had gone up only about $7. It is amazing how the media can detect even a hint of economic sin, but apparently are blind to governmental red tape and bureaucratic incompetence.

It turns out that Europeans had no problem. Kits there were plentiful and only cost about the same as a good cup of coffee.

So, what went wrong in the United States?

The answer: ideology, incompetent leaders, and stifling bureaucracy.

The dominant political ideology in our country is one based on top-down decision making. The problem (among many) is who we keep putting at the top. Our current political leadership is incompetent. The left’s leadership has forsaken reality, while the right has forsaken responsibility. Posturing apparently is more interesting than leadership.

President Biden has sadly become the posterchild of this incompetence. He announced the government would buy 500 million covid test kits. But his handlers stated that it might be a while before these kits are shipped, let alone distributed.

Then there is the bureaucracy.

After the FDA called for more kits in 2020, one company WHPM, Inc. began work on one. They did everything they were supposed to do and submitted the proper forms and data. The bureaucracy responded by asking for information that had already been submitted. The company resubmitted it. Months later, the bureaucracy finally responded, and said they found other problems that, even if corrected, would put the company’s proposal at the back of the line.

Meanwhile the company’s kits were approved in Europe.

All of which asks another question. How do these people get to be leaders?

Does it take talent? Does it require the person be creative and show evidence they can get something done? No. It requires they never, ever, disagree with someone who has the power to advance them. Keep this in mind when you consider Dr. Fauci and Biden. Both have been working in government for 50 years.

