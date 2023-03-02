In the late 1960s, it became briefly fashionable for women to wear a transparent blouse.

The blouse wasn’t worn to attract viewers, it was designed instead to signal virtue. The wearer was actually showing her creds. If a man actually looked, he was instantly classified as some sort of misogynistic pervert from a woman-hating society.

The same could be found with other clothing. During the late '60s, a person who believed society was intolerant would appear in public wearing something bizarre. If anyone took notice, they were said to be intolerant and served as absolute proof that the society was also intolerant.

The current version of this rather nasty maneuver is to turn everything into something about race. Everything must be viewed through a racial lens, be it education, athletics, movies, names of schools, history, and even trees. If the average person, who is being told that race permeates everything, then takes notice of race, that person is attacked as being a racist.

This preoccupation with race has its counterpoint in gender. An organization I worked for once financed a researcher to travel to Canada to carefully analyze the works of a Canadian author, who was then long dead. Why was it so important that scarce resources had to be found to finance this quest? The researcher was sure that the author was a lesbian, even though the author never identified herself as such.

Rather than letting the author define herself, it was essential to find, within her writing, the trauma of being silenced by an uncaring and bigoted society. Could my organization deny such a request? No. To do so would be proof we were also bigoted and … well, bad people.

The current zeitgeist reminds us of the Communist hysteria of the 1950s. Led by McCarthyism, communists were said to exist under every rock. If you were found under a rock, or denied ever being under a rock, then that was proof positive you were a communist.

All of this reminds me of a case we once studied about what some have called a “crazy-maker.” I can’t remember the details, but an observation made by the therapist was hard to forget. A woman came to pick up her young daughter. The daughter was happy to see her, and ran over and gave her mother a hug. The mother’s body stiffened. The daughter backed off. Then the mother asked the daughter, “What is the matter? Don’t you love me anymore?”

The daughter was justifiably confused. She must be doing something wrong, not her older and correct mother. She is afraid and unlikely to grow up emotionally healthy.

It is interesting to note the mother does not consciously admit to being a crazy-maker, and will want someone to “fix” her daughter.

This is essentially what is happening now on a societal basis.

Advocates come with a vision of utopia. Through diversity, inclusion and equality, they say, we can find the promised land. People want to embrace the ideal only to find it stiffened, and made rigid by special interest groups, dark motives, and bureaucratic petrification. The majority of us back off … only to be labelled as racists and bigots. The advocates then blame the rest of us for subsequent problems.

The crazy-makers are never at fault.