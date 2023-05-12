For a number of years, I taught a class for a group of students who would need to know human psychology, social structures, and how cultures arrange reality. Their future job success depended upon these factors. The course syllabus clearly stated that the class, by necessity, had to examine sensitive topics which some may find threatening. If any were sensitive to these issues, the students were directed to another class for the same credit that didn’t discuss controversial topics.

About midterm, a student suddenly dropped the course, and then went online to inform the largest audience she could attract that her professor was the “worse teacher she had ever had,” and that he was a misogamist kook… etc.

The problem appeared to have been a theory of feminism (espoused by feminists) with which the student disagreed. The student never asked any questions. She never came to see me. She never said, “You presented a theory I disagree with; could you tell me more about it.” There was no discussion, no interpretation, no curiosity, and no sympathy. I said something she disliked, and for that, I needed to be punished.

Sadly, this is a mindset that is replayed almost daily in America’s universities.

No debate, no discussion, no compassion … notice that this is not a liberal position. A true liberal would be appalled.

We see this mindset almost everywhere. A recent example was the firing of Tucker Carlson. You can’t just disagree with Tucker Carlson; you must destroy him because you disagree.

We see this daily with other public figures. Those who disagree with certain ideas are not debated; they are cast as ideological threats and immediately become subject to punishment. It is not even enough to get the person fired from their job. If possible, the person will become the target of lawsuits with ridiculous payouts.

If you are a man, there will appear, as if by magic, a string of women who will claim they were abused in some fashion by you. This has nothing to do with the sexual purity of the accusers, which can be demonstrated by the refusal of the politically correct to release the Epstein tapes. If you are a woman, you will be portrayed as silly and ignorant.

On the other hand, the ideologically correct are forgiven of all sins as long as they stay true to the faith. The Clintons were paid five times your yearly income for a single speech. Hunter Biden can collect millions for doing nothing. No one seemed to mind. Clarence Thomas got a paid vacation and the tuition for his child to go to a good school. This was known for years and no one cared until Thomas ruled the “wrong way” on several issues. Now he is portrayed as a dishonest person along with calls for impeachment.

It is ironic that the enemy destruction machine is so predictable. The rules and tactics of these attacks can be foreknown with almost perfect accuracy. Irrespective of your views of Tucker Carlson, follow what is happening to him and you will begin to understand the playbook.

Ah, they say, look carefully at page 72, what do we do next to destroy someone with whom we disagree?