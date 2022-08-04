Dennis Clayson: Destroy bureaucracies

A piece of advice given by experienced business leaders to MBA students is simply this: If you encounter a bureaucracy, destroy it as soon as possible.

Bureaucracies are a type of cancer that if not removed, will eventually kill the host.

They do have a function. Bureaucracies do process, but we shouldn’t confuse process with outcomes. In fact, the most successful bureaucracies spend their time doing process that never, ideally, results in any measurable outcomes.

A good example in many businesses and universities is their office of diversity and “inclusion.” If these ideals were finally accomplished, or even if stable procedures were in place to achieve it, there would be no need for the office.

It is amazing that so many bureaucracies continue to exist. What, for example, is the justification for the US Department of Education?

It has none.

According to its mission statement it actually does, but it is one that every bureaucracy in DC also has. The DOE’s mission “…is to ensure equal access to education and to promote educational excellence throughout the nation…” To do this, it is given an annual budget of $188.6 billion. That is enough to pay every teacher in Nevada (plus perks) for 100 years.

So do we now have “equal access to education?” Of course not. Do we have “educational excellence?” Absolutely not! The nation’s children are less properly educated now than when the DOE was established this week in 1977.

As bureaucracies go, the US Department of Education is almost perfect.

So, you walk into a bureaucracy under a sign that reads, “You can’t get there from here,” and it doesn’t really matter where “there” is. But this can’t continue, eventually something real has to be done. If a parasite kills its host, then the parasite also dies. This then creates a major problem with bureaucracies.

To survive, some outcome has to be achieved even when the whole system is designed to prevent it. Consequently, bureaucracies must encourage graft, theft, dishonesty, and nepotism.

You buy a little land on the edge of town. You will finally build your dream home. The city says your new house can’t look like your plans. You will need to change them. The utilities say that they can’t get there from here. The county government is not happy that you didn’t fill out form CS-734-001. The EPA says you can’t build the pond you wanted. The bank won’t cut you a loan because you don’t have the proper paperwork from the county. The county can’t get you the proper paperwork because you can’t show the bank will give you a loan.

Your bother-in-law golfs with a county official. When he hears your story, he laughs and, pats you brother-in-law on his back and your forms are waiting for you on Monday. Your grandfather helped to get your senator’s father elected. The senator hears your story and you go ahead and build your house.

My father-in-law was a WWII veteran who knew no fear. When the bureaucracy would not allow him to develop his own property, he went down to their office, pounded on their counter and yelled at them until the boss said “Give him what he wants and get him out of here!”

In this election year, if you run into a bureaucracy, yell.