Dennis Clayson: Discourse in America -- Lies and Hate

A week before the midterm, Biden declared the election was a threat to democracy. Other than a few policy and political wonks, very few people could make any sense of it. Nevertheless, with the help of the media, it appeared to have its intended negative impact.

According to CBS News, someone was a threat if they “believed” the 2020 election was stolen, or if they “repeated claims” of widespread voter fraud. A person was a threat to democracy if they “supported” a post 2020-audit, or even if they were “unclear” about declaring Biden the legitimately elected President.

These types of ethereal definitions have become so common in American life that we seldom stop and step back to examine what is actually being said.

Essentially, CBS was assuming a person could be declared as someone who should never be elected because he believed something, or he asked questions, or even if he was unclear about his active or passive acceptance of an orthodoxy being propagated by others.

Nowhere in these definitions was a discussion about someone’s actual behavior.

We see this criminalization of thought all the time. The word “racist” has become so common that it has lost its legitimate meaning. A “racist” now is someone you dislike. Who is a Nazi? Evidently, a Nazi is a racist nationalist, and most of those using the term couldn’t identify a true Nazi if one slapped them in the face. Again, the term means nothing except it describes a person someone really wants to hurt.

So, on one hand, we have taken terms that had definitive meanings and turned them into slush, while taking slushy terms and turning them into something that is supposed to be real.

Using CBS News’s identification metrics, if someone “believes” something or is “unclear,” what does that tell us? Are we now creating thought crimes? And whose thought? Are we interested in the thoughts of our antagonist, or are we simply projecting our thought to another? Freud referred to this as “projection.”

Consider the idea of a hate crime. If a person kills another, isn’t the other singularly dead irrespective of what was in the killer’s mind? In the modern lexicon, other than producing the intended emotional state, the word “hate” simply means the person using it does not like something about you, but since it is now “hate,” action against you is now acceptable. You are now morally justified in physically abusing a speaker on a university campus because the speaker is going to “propagate hate,” which literally means that s/he will say something you don’t like.

In like manner, the word “lie” has become so generalized it can be used to describe anything. A lie is defined as a “purposeful” generalization that is not objectively true. Expressing a belief is not a lie, nor is stating an opinion.

Yet, if you take the time to look at a politician’s so-called lies, you will find the majority of them have to do with opinions and bombast. If you look carefully at Biden’s lies, you will find most of them appear to be a result of mental decline, and putting too much trust in his handlers.

The decline of dialogue in America has been characterized by taking the most emotionally charged terms we have and generalizing them into weapons against those we wish to destroy … for whatever reason.