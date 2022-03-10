Dennis Clayson: Don’t say gay

Florida just passed a bill prohibiting school personnel from teaching or pushing sexual orientation or gender identity issues in kindergarten and through the third grade. Except for some legalese, that is basically it.

One would think the world was ending.

The media is uniformly calling the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Supposedly, the public schools could force schools to “out” students who are not heterosexual. Evidently, the rights of everyone except the straightest of straights is under attack.

If you want to spend an interesting hour, go online and try to find the actual wording of the legislation. Good luck.

One would think something so important that it is sweeping the nation, mobilizing various “communities,” outraging numerous “celebrities,” and pushing an entire political party to near apoplexy, would be the first thing that Google would show you.

Instead, we find how terrible the politicians in Florida are. How outrageous their actions have been, and … and maybe the end of the world is closer than we thought.

Ah, the evil bigots in the Florida state government must be hiding the truth. No. The people attacking the bill never show you the actual wording.

That’s interesting.

Since every echoing media outlet is calling the legislation the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, we shouldn’t be surprised to find nothing in the bill requiring that Floridians not say “gay.” Even 5-year-olds are not prohibited from saying it.

The bill is actually a response to parents getting fed up with the attitude and performance of state-governed schools.

Government schools teach what some has been called “the religion of the state.” They have always done that. It is not a new development.

What is new is a change in how the state sees the world they govern. Schools still teach the religion of the state, but that religion is becoming more and more at odds with the religion of the parents. A second change has been the extent and reach of the state’s indoctrination. Children belong to their parents as long as the parents don’t object to what schools teach. Then, the parents are excluded and told to shut up.

The schools’ message is clear; they know what is right for your children. You don’t. Your obligation as parents is to pay enough taxes to allow educators to do what they really want to do. Your input is sought only when what you want is in agreement with what educational bureaucrats want.

At this moment in history, our state religion is permeated, saturated, with sexuality. It is the sacrament of the new religion. Sexuality and all things related to it are so important that this is where the proverbial line in the sand has been drawn.

That is the line at which activists, and many an educational bureaucrat, are willing to die on their swords. This is one of the reasons the abortion debate is so illogical and hysterical.

The schools have essentially said, “Give us your children, so they can be raised in the righteousness of the new order.”

Parents outside the order are saying “No.”

