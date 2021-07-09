Dennis Clayson: Education and Critical Race Theory

Some moderate liberals support emphasizing Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools. What is wrong, they say, in teaching the truth? They imply opposition is due to ignorance and, if anything, that opposition is direct evidence of systemic racism.
They affirm our nation’s history includes slavery and racism and we and our children need to know that so … at this point their argument gets a little vague. A moderate supporter of CRT might suggest American racism is so engrained that we are not fully aware of its impact unless our noses are rubbed in it.
Nevertheless, defenders tell us, this needed education is not intended to divide. Why should the truth, they say, be divisive?
However, opposition to Critical Race Theory is not about ignorance (unless we emphasize the ignorance of those who say it is), and it is, most emphatically and observably, divisive.
What educated American is not aware of our past? Who is not aware of slavery? In fact, we have a tendency to see slavery in the world through the lens of our own history and thereby lose important elements of historical truth.
But more to the point, where do we find truth in fighting racism by advocating and demanding more racism?
Consider the dynamics of a marriage. In the past, a husband was unfaithful. He pays a heavy price for his sin, but he and his wife are reconciled. If the couple wants an agreeable marriage, what should her reaction be? Even though her husband is not perfect, should she acknowledge the work and pain he went through to change his life in her behalf, or should she continue to remind him of his sins, and make sure he never forgets he is an adulterer?
Further, would it help the wife to have a happy marriage if she also condemned all other men as being unfaithful apparently for no other reason than they are men? At this point, a marriage counselor would remind the wife that she needs to make some changes if she wishes to have a harmonious relationship with her husband.
My ancestors came from England, a nation that did more than any other to stop slave trade in the western hemisphere. Some of them may have been slaves to the Romans, but none of them ever engaged in a system of slavery, neither in Europe or in North America. They came here for religious freedom and immediately moved to a part of North America where the only slavery was among Native Americans. To teach that my family benefited somehow from slavery would not be teaching the truth.
Parents do not want Critical Race Theory taught to their children because it is fundamentally divisive. Although it does teach some truth, it also teaches some partial truths and some outright lies. Although many think it is a method for creating a better society, its primary purpose, at least judged by its outcome, seems more in tune with destroying a society than in building one.
Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.