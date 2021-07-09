Dennis Clayson: Education and Critical Race Theory

Some moderate liberals support emphasizing Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools. What is wrong, they say, in teaching the truth? They imply opposition is due to ignorance and, if anything, that opposition is direct evidence of systemic racism.

They affirm our nation’s history includes slavery and racism and we and our children need to know that so … at this point their argument gets a little vague. A moderate supporter of CRT might suggest American racism is so engrained that we are not fully aware of its impact unless our noses are rubbed in it.

Nevertheless, defenders tell us, this needed education is not intended to divide. Why should the truth, they say, be divisive?

However, opposition to Critical Race Theory is not about ignorance (unless we emphasize the ignorance of those who say it is), and it is, most emphatically and observably, divisive.

What educated American is not aware of our past? Who is not aware of slavery? In fact, we have a tendency to see slavery in the world through the lens of our own history and thereby lose important elements of historical truth.

But more to the point, where do we find truth in fighting racism by advocating and demanding more racism?