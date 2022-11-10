Dennis Clayson: Elections are a threat to democracy

Before the mid-term election, President Biden seemed to be suggesting voting is a threat to democracy, which on the surface appears illogical and absurd. However, Biden (according to his supporters) is perhaps senile but neither illogical or absurd, so we must look for a deeper meaning.

What Biden might really mean is … voting for the wrong person is a threat to democracy. Ah, now this is much more nuanced. His statements now seem to relate to the fact that people who oppose democracy could get voted into power in the democratic process. This should not be allowed, and there are apparently two solutions. Voting itself could be banned to prevent anti-democratic candidates from being voted into office, or … only candidates who favor democracy could be allowed to run for office.

But, how would we know if a candidate is not a true democrat? Biden seems to have two tests for identifying those who might not be pure in their dedication to democracy. 1. Does the candidate belong to the Democrat Party. Obviously, a true believer in democracy would be a democrat. 2. A person dedicated to democracy would never question the results of an election. Therefore, anyone who questions an election is undemocratic and therefore a threat to democracy.

Biden’s solution: Always vote for a candidate from the Democrat Party and never question an election.

Biden, being known worldwide for his intellectual and deductive powers, has gained numerous influential followers, including prestigious media outlets such as CBS News. Just hours after Biden’s November second speech, in which he outlined the imminent threat posed by the midterm elections to the principles of democracy, CBS News carefully, and with precision, identified candidates who do (or will) pose such a threat. More than half of GOP candidates (exactly 51.591 percent) running in the midterm elections are “election deniers” and are therefore a threat to democracy.

Who is an election denier? CBS News, always characterized by their careful and scientific determination of all things related to true democracy, stated that an “election denier” was someone who had done one or more of the following:

1. Believed the 2020 election was stolen. This eliminated Al Gore and Hillary Clinton as “election deniers” because the elections they denied were not the 2020 election.

2. Repeated claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020. You didn’t have to believe there was voter fraud, you only had to repeat the charge.

3. Supported some type of post 2020-audit. CBS was suggesting you were an enemy to democracy if you wanted to investigate charges so there would be less fraud in future elections.

4. Being unclear when asked if they believed Biden was legitimately elected. Evidently, being unclear when asked if they believed Trump was legitimately elected in 2016 was a defense of democracy, unlike 2020, and could not be classified as a threat to democracy.

Using these highly objective and proven matrixes, CBS News found that the majority of GOP candidates running in the midterm election were election deniers, reinforcing Biden’s warning that his political opponents were and are a “threat to democracy.”

You see, it does make sense. Biden was correct. Elections are a threat to democracy.