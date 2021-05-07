Dennis Clayson: Equity and cultural insanity

Groups with strong interests almost always want to ban certain words. There is a reason for this. Words convey not only meaning, but also a way of thinking. Consider the word “justice.” Most people like this word because it conveys positive interaction between individuals and groups.
People who only selectively want others to be treated justly will add adjectives to hide their true intent. The term “social justice,” for example, actually describes a system in which all people are not treated justly.
Currently, two words are used in this fashion. “Equality” suggesting that all people will be treated the same, and “equity," although harder to define, generally indicates that outcomes will be equal.
Education in mathematics will be available to any student who qualifies regardless of any non-mathematical characteristic. That’s equality. Dumbing down mathematics to a low common denominator is equity.
Equity is illogical and destructive because it denies reality.
As an example, consider a socialist government that demands there be no poor, or rich. They calculate the average income in the country. Anyone who makes more will be taxed down to that level. Anyone who makes less will receive money from the government up to that level.
All property is now part of the “collective.” Everyone has an equal income. There are no rich and no poor.
However, it also means that no matter what you do, how hard you work, or how inventive you are, doesn’t change the outcome. The outcome is equitable irrespective of anything you do or don’t do.
Would you go to work?
Suppose you were a doctor. People depend on you, so you go to work. You have positive values and are willing to help people even if you don’t need to.
What about your nurse? Does this person share your values? What about the person who repairs your equipment? What about the person who keeps your space clean? Who do you call if sewage is backing up into your restrooms? Do all these people go to work even if they get nothing for it?
Remember, everyone has the same income … perfect equity.
At this point, your society collapses.
Before then, however, the government will have to step in and force people to go back to work. They will also have to force people to work at certain jobs. If trash collectors are needed more than doctors, then doctors will be forced to collect garbage.
Since everyone will have essentially the same incentive, the government will have to create a new order of incentives. These will have to be negative. Do as you are told or you will be imprisoned, shot, or allowed to starve.
As economists state, a waitress does not bring you food because you are hungry. She brings food because she is paid to do so. Even if she was a saint, other people would need to give her food, shelter, and clothing if she was to continue to bring food to you ONLY because you were hungry.
The concept of “equity” as it is currently being used among the radicals and the woke, is a denial of reality, a denial so profound as to have the characteristics of insanity.
Dennis Clayson is an Elko County native and retired professor of business.