Dennis Clayson: Equity and cultural insanity

However, it also means that no matter what you do, how hard you work, or how inventive you are, doesn’t change the outcome. The outcome is equitable irrespective of anything you do or don’t do.

Would you go to work?

Suppose you were a doctor. People depend on you, so you go to work. You have positive values and are willing to help people even if you don’t need to.

What about your nurse? Does this person share your values? What about the person who repairs your equipment? What about the person who keeps your space clean? Who do you call if sewage is backing up into your restrooms? Do all these people go to work even if they get nothing for it?

Remember, everyone has the same income … perfect equity.

At this point, your society collapses.

Before then, however, the government will have to step in and force people to go back to work. They will also have to force people to work at certain jobs. If trash collectors are needed more than doctors, then doctors will be forced to collect garbage.